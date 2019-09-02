Cintas Com Stk (CTAS) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $964,146; F5 Networks (FFIV) Shares Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (CTAS) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 1,948 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 6,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.32M for 30.82 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.