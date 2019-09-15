Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 20 0.62 N/A 2.59 6.53 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ciner Resources LP and Westwater Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciner Resources LP and Westwater Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ciner Resources LP’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciner Resources LP. Its rival Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Ciner Resources LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ciner Resources LP and Westwater Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 8.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP was less bearish than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.