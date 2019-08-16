Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 21 0.57 N/A 2.59 6.53 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Ciner Resources LP and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciner Resources LP and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Ciner Resources LP is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ciner Resources LP has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP shares. Insiders Competitively, held 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP had bearish trend while Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ciner Resources LP beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.