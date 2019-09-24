Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 19 0.64 N/A 2.59 6.53 Energy Fuels Inc. 3 23.28 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Ciner Resources LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Energy Fuels Inc.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats Energy Fuels Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.