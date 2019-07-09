Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 22 0.68 N/A 2.49 7.71 BHP Group 46 2.82 N/A 3.50 12.90

In table 1 we can see Ciner Resources LP and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BHP Group seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ciner Resources LP. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ciner Resources LP is presently more affordable than BHP Group, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ciner Resources LP and BHP Group’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ciner Resources LP’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BHP Group has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ciner Resources LP has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BHP Group.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ciner Resources LP and BHP Group are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciner Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00 BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.3% of Ciner Resources LP shares and 4.2% of BHP Group shares. About 0.6% of Ciner Resources LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of BHP Group shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -17.28% -21.83% -23.3% -20.24% -22.15% -10.72% BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP has -10.72% weaker performance while BHP Group has 13.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors BHP Group beats Ciner Resources LP.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.