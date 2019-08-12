Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Touches $15.48 Low on Aug, 12; Saturna Capital Has Upped Ross Stores (ROST) Holding

The stock of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $15.02 target or 3.00% below today’s $15.48 share price. This indicates more downside for the $305.55 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.02 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.17M less. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 13,660 shares traded. Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) has declined 38.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CINR News: 07/05/2018 – CINER RESOURCES LP – EXPECT 2018 DOMESTIC PRICING TO BE DOWN 1% TO 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciner Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINR); 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 26/04/2018 – Ciner Resources LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Ciner Resources 1Q EPS 51c; 06/03/2018 Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – CINER RESOURCES LP – EXPECT 2018 TOTAL VOLUME SOLD TO BE FLAT TO UP 2% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 1% TO 3%; 15/03/2018 – Falkonry and Ciner Resources Discuss Smart Manufacturing at Silicon Valley Women in Engineering Conference; 09/03/2018 – Ciner Resources LP Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Ciner Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Saturna Capital Corp increased Ross Stores (ROST) stake by 38.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 5,800 shares as Ross Stores (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 20,759 shares with $1.93M value, up from 14,959 last quarter. Ross Stores now has $38.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $104.54. About 431,818 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $305.55 million. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. The firm has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Hold” rating by Telsey Advisory on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

