Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Reaches $16.99 1 Year Low; Cantel Medical (CMD) Shorts Down By 4.05%

The stock of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.31 target or 4.00% below today’s $16.99 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $335.36M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $16.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.41 million less. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 30,647 shares traded. Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) has declined 22.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CINR News: 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of

Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMD) had a decrease of 4.05% in short interest. CMD’s SI was 1.26 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.05% from 1.31M shares previously. With 145,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMD)’s short sellers to cover CMD’s short positions. The SI to Cantel Medical Corp’s float is 3.44%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 97,696 shares traded. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has declined 45.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL BUYS AEXIS MEDICAL; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO FY18 ADJ. EPS; 26/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL 3Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 59C; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 18/04/2018 – Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance To Market ADVANTAGE PLUS(R) Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor; 16/03/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Be MOdestly Dilutive to FY18, FY19 EPS; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q Adj EPS 60c; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Acquires Aexis Medical

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $335.36 million. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. It has a 6.55 P/E ratio. The firm has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.