Ciner Resources LP (CINR) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 21 0.57 N/A 2.59 6.53 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ciner Resources LP and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciner Resources LP and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Ciner Resources LP is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciner Resources LP are 2.9 and 2.5. Competitively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP had bearish trend while Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.