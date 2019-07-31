Ciner Resources LP (CINR) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Comparing side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 22 0.67 N/A 2.49 7.71 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ciner Resources LP and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ciner Resources LP and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -10.8% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ciner Resources LP has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciner Resources LP. Its rival Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Ciner Resources LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.3% of Ciner Resources LP shares and 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 37.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -17.28% -21.83% -23.3% -20.24% -22.15% -10.72% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1.71% -18.27% -52.4% -30.65% -41.6% -19.59%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP was less bearish than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 8 of the 8 factors Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.