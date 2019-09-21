Ciner Resources LP (CINR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ciner Resources LP has 9.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ciner Resources LP has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ciner Resources LP and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.30% 11.30% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ciner Resources LP and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP N/A 20 6.53 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Ciner Resources LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Ciner Resources LP is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ciner Resources LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciner Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

The peers have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ciner Resources LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP has -20.98% weaker performance while Ciner Resources LP’s peers have 25.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciner Resources LP are 2.9 and 2.5. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP’s peers have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ciner Resources LP’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Ciner Resources LP is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP’s peers are 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Ciner Resources LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.