Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) EPS Estimated At $0.57; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lifted By $32.83 Million Its Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Position

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 22.06 P/E ratio. As of December 23, 2017, the firm operated 533 theatres and 5,957 screens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 1.55% more from 111.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 2.16M shares. Caxton Assoc L P reported 19,368 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 6,583 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 11,002 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 28,158 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 14,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 5,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 3.71 million shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Lc has 0.44% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 115,614 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.12% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 97,622 shares. Voya Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 831,187 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 5,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 291 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Diversified Tru stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 521 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Com reported 3.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 332 are held by Whittier Tru. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Limited Co accumulated 1,976 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 51 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cibc Ww accumulated 13,159 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Invest accumulated 18,757 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 546,817 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc invested in 347 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 505 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Lpl Financial Lc holds 15,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is 1.97% above currents $165.73 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform”.