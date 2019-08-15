Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is a company in the Movie Production Theaters industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.00% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cinemark Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.97% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.60% 3.80% Industry Average 2.39% 12.60% 3.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark Holdings Inc. N/A 39 22.92 Industry Average 46.93M 1.96B 33.43

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.33 2.89

With average target price of $47.6, Cinemark Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 28.20%. As a group, Movie Production Theaters companies have a potential upside of 82.10%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cinemark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinemark Holdings Inc. 4.07% 10.52% -4.61% -0.65% 14.52% 11.51% Industry Average 5.85% 16.27% 0.00% 0.00% 14.52% 11.51%

For the past year Cinemark Holdings Inc. was bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.63 Quick Ratio. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Cinemark Holdings Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.91 which is 8.67% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of August 10, 2017, the company operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.