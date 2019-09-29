Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Digimarc (DMRC) Sellers Increased By 1.08% Their Shorts

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) had an increase of 1.08% in short interest. DMRC’s SI was 2.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.08% from 2.04M shares previously. With 205,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s short sellers to cover DMRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 74,112 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 22.03 P/E ratio. As of December 23, 2017, the firm operated 533 theatres and 5,957 screens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Digimarc Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digimarc Corporation – Common Stock has $57.5000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $56.25’s average target is 41.51% above currents $39.75 stock price. Digimarc Corporation – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 30.