Cinemark Holdings (CNK) to pay $0.34 on Sep 18, 2019; Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Sentiment Is 0.8

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:CNK) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s current price of $37.00 translates into 0.92% yield. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 672,344 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 173 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 216 cut down and sold their holdings in Seagate Technology PLC. The investment professionals in our database reported: 230.44 million shares, down from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Seagate Technology PLC in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 170 Increased: 97 New Position: 76.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.62 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (STX) has declined 14.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 15.54% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc for 29.52 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,588 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 854,190 shares. The California-based Cypress Funds Llc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 129,990 shares.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 21.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv has 0.11% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 57,544 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 33,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 278,490 shares. 280 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Ghp reported 0.12% stake. M&T State Bank Corp reported 10,701 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.12% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) or 12,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 72,322 shares. Maverick accumulated 325,270 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 11,992 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 12,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 124,536 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 122,899 shares. 1.49M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Rhumbline Advisers owns 355,198 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.