Cinemark Holdings (CNK) to pay $0.34 on Sep 18, 2019; RECKITT BENCKISER PLC SPONSORED ADR (RBGLY) Shorts Lowered By 32.36%

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:CNK) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s current price of $37.79 translates into 0.90% yield. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 674,689 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC

RECKITT BENCKISER PLC SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had a decrease of 32.36% in short interest. RBGLY’s SI was 34,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.36% from 51,600 shares previously. With 394,100 avg volume, 0 days are for RECKITT BENCKISER PLC SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s short sellers to cover RBGLY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 372,159 shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of $53.64 billion. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 6.17 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Inc has 496,392 shares. 1.22M are held by Geode Cap Ltd. Lpl Lc holds 7,904 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Advsr Asset Management Inc accumulated 43,565 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 15,631 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 38,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Whittier Tru Commerce holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. 10,701 are held by M&T State Bank. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.96 million shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Gam Holding Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Rivulet Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 410,075 shares. First Tru L P holds 144,549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cinemark Holdings Inc has $48 highest and $48 lowest target. $48’s average target is 27.02% above currents $37.79 stock price. Cinemark Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CNK in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 21.71 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.