Cinemark Holdings (CNK) to pay $0.34 on Sep 18, 2019; Electron Capital Partners Upped Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 34.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 175,952 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 692,065 shares with $87.10M value, up from 516,113 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.05M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:CNK) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s current price of $38.16 translates into 0.89% yield. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 190,132 shares to 2.34M valued at $117.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stake by 272,076 shares and now owns 4.66M shares. Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -0.44% below currents $141.63 stock price. Sempra Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $134 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cap International Ltd Ca reported 0.38% stake. Envestnet Asset Management reported 71,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Intll Ca holds 0.44% or 29,141 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs invested in 0.4% or 16,807 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 2.08 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 0.26% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 461,518 shares. Westwood has 4,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.01% or 12,459 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 487,389 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 3,549 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

