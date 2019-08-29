Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Stake Maintained by Ghp Investment Advisors Inc; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased Its Orix (IX) Holding by $1.33 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 169,100 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 187,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 1,835 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: ORIX Life Rtgs Affmd, Then Withdrawn At Co.’s Request; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB; 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Net Y313.14B Vs Net Y273.24B; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Ubiteq 6662.T – 9-MTH group results

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 108.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 22,450 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 10,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 57,505 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,376 shares. Coldstream reported 0.08% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 63,703 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,181 shares. Wellington Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 3.65M shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 123,400 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 6,378 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.03% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Assetmark has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Shamrock Asset Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability owns 7,922 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 316,668 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Incorporated has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cinemark Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AMC Entertainment vs. Cinemark – The Motley Fool” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How Cinemark leaned in to digital transformation – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.