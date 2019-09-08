Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 761,814 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $324.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.14 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Ltd Co, Florida-based fund reported 17,880 shares. Starr Interest Comm reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0% or 159 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 4,500 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.12% or 22,450 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 27,559 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 74,600 shares. 8,900 were reported by Art Ltd Com. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.09% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 76,484 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 101,000 shares. Coatue Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 8,539 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 1 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.04% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CNK’s profit will be $65.47 million for 16.89 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.72% negative EPS growth.