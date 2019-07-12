Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Market Valuation Rose While River Road Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.85 Million; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised Position by $860,825

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 2.41M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 47,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 674,298 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.13M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 172,142 shares. Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.16% or 558,074 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 3,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd holds 839,037 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 3,971 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 1.22M shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 1.20 million shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap holds 34,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.02% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 1.49M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Maverick Ltd owns 325,270 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,099 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 71,909 shares to 463,376 shares, valued at $38.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 15,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class.

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNK’s profit will be $100.71 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 207.14% EPS growth.

