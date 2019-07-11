Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Holder Coatue Management Decreased Its Stake by $524,121; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Has Boosted by Sachem Head Capital Management Lp

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 608,720 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 61.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,539 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 21,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 504,265 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNK’s profit will be $100.70 million for 11.02 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 207.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland stated it has 0.59% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 39,090 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 22,769 shares. Moreover, Hodges Cap Management has 0.63% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Moreover, Regions Fin has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 690 shares. River Road Asset Lc accumulated 1.29 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 476 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 97,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Us Retail Bank De invested in 11,992 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 456,905 shares. Blair William & Il owns 30,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 33,364 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 93,727 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 122,936 shares to 285,645 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 197,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank reported 9,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beach Point Capital Limited Partnership invested in 638,689 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company holds 1.08 million shares. Putnam Investments Ltd reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Manchester Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 180 shares. Amp Ltd owns 64,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 11,009 shares. First Mercantile reported 20,464 shares. 200,000 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com. 100,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Moreover, Grs Advisors Limited has 4.81% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 587,386 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited holds 1.48% or 440,520 shares in its portfolio.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.