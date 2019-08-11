Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Holder Coatue Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $1.25 Million; Shares Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 61.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 8,539 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 21,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 907,869 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – ‘GODSPEED – The Race Across America,’ Rides Into U.S. Cinemas For One Night on May 22; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Principal Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Rivulet Capital Ltd has 1.54% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 410,075 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 316 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.59% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Company owns 5,134 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 207,266 were accumulated by Gradient Llc. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,971 shares. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,090 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 97,203 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,959 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 133,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1492 Cap Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,193 shares. 60 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20,300 shares to 31,415 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 8,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,147 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0.76% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Menora Mivtachim stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 102 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,718 shares. 14,942 were reported by Ls Advisors Ltd Co. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hartford Invest Co invested in 0.25% or 53,870 shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 0.59% stake. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs Ltd has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Efg Asset Management (Americas) accumulated 4,259 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,300 shares. Blackrock reported 24.02M shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,008 shares to 272,967 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).