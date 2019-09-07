Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Comparing side by side

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp. 2 0.79 N/A -0.44 0.00 Viacom Inc. 34 0.80 N/A 4.00 8.74

Table 1 demonstrates Cinedigm Corp. and Viacom Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 50.7% -16.1% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cinedigm Corp. and Viacom Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Viacom Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 200.00% for Cinedigm Corp. with consensus target price of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Cinedigm Corp. shares and 16.86% of Viacom Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 60.47% of Cinedigm Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Viacom Inc. has 79.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95% Viacom Inc. -0.31% 0.06% 0.95% 4.83% 2.07% 25.71%

For the past year Cinedigm Corp. was more bullish than Viacom Inc.

Summary

Viacom Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cinedigm Corp.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.