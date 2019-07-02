Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) and The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) and The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp. 1 0.80 N/A 0.49 3.95 The Marcus Corporation 39 1.50 N/A 1.51 24.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cinedigm Corp. and The Marcus Corporation. The Marcus Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cinedigm Corp. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cinedigm Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Marcus Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) and The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 35.3% -9.5% The Marcus Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Cinedigm Corp. is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. The Marcus Corporation’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cinedigm Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Marcus Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Cinedigm Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Marcus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cinedigm Corp. and The Marcus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 The Marcus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Cinedigm Corp.’s upside potential is 125.56% at a $3 consensus price target. Competitively The Marcus Corporation has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 37.74%. The data provided earlier shows that Cinedigm Corp. appears more favorable than The Marcus Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cinedigm Corp. and The Marcus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 77.6% respectively. 2.5% are Cinedigm Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of The Marcus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinedigm Corp. 2.12% 0.52% 60.83% 119.99% 16.97% 238.54% The Marcus Corporation -1.05% -10.53% -7.92% -11.05% 15.11% -7.04%

For the past year Cinedigm Corp. had bullish trend while The Marcus Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Marcus Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cinedigm Corp.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.