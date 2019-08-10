Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) Comparing side by side

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Entertainment – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp. 2 1.12 N/A -0.44 0.00 The Madison Square Garden Company 293 4.15 N/A 1.47 197.71

Table 1 highlights Cinedigm Corp. and The Madison Square Garden Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 50.7% -16.1% The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Cinedigm Corp. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.39. In other hand, The Madison Square Garden Company has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cinedigm Corp. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, The Madison Square Garden Company has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Madison Square Garden Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cinedigm Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cinedigm Corp. and The Madison Square Garden Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 The Madison Square Garden Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 130.77% for Cinedigm Corp. with consensus target price of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Cinedigm Corp. shares and 92.3% of The Madison Square Garden Company shares. Insiders owned 60.47% of Cinedigm Corp. shares. Comparatively, The Madison Square Garden Company has 3.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95% The Madison Square Garden Company 1.34% 3.68% -5.95% 4.76% -6.32% 8.35%

For the past year Cinedigm Corp. was more bullish than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The Madison Square Garden Company beats Cinedigm Corp.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.