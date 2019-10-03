Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Cinedigm Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cinedigm Corp. has 60.47% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cinedigm Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp. 1,825,197,955.30% 50.70% -16.10% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cinedigm Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp. 18.21M 1 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cinedigm Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.43 3.44 2.65

Cinedigm Corp. presently has an average target price of $3, suggesting a potential upside of 255.49%. As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cinedigm Corp.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cinedigm Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Cinedigm Corp. has stronger performance than Cinedigm Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Cinedigm Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Cinedigm Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Cinedigm Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cinedigm Corp.

Volatility and Risk

Cinedigm Corp. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cinedigm Corp.’s rivals have beta of 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.