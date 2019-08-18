Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Upped Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding by $3.82 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Lowered Its Holding in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) as Share Price Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 21,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 168,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 189,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 63,037 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,866 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 962,577 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,896 shares. Natixis holds 0.82% or 680,847 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ulysses Management Ltd Llc has 5,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,240 shares. Raymond James owns 1.05 million shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) owns 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,994 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has 47,491 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Peoples Fincl accumulated 1,150 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd stated it has 54,761 shares. 31,776 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Mngmt. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 72,269 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 275,256 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 153,028 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). The Missouri-based Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Ameriprise holds 21,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp has 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 124,706 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 17,800 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 5,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 10,162 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 970,662 shares to 982,362 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

