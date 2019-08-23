Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Trimmed by $2.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding Held by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 9.06M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.09% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 572,612 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.30M for 12.11 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,839 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).