Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Cut by $2.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $2.00 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 8,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 73,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, down from 81,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 845,728 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 457,229 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semafo Inc (SEMFF) by 313,300 shares to 20.65 million shares, valued at $57.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 105,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Weiss Multi has invested 0.24% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Washington Capital Management reported 2,250 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. Principal Gp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 67,852 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 997 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Howe Rusling reported 279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corp owns 54,438 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Northern invested in 1.16M shares. L S Advsrs accumulated 14,648 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 5,828 shares stake. Valicenti Advisory Services stated it has 21,607 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 188.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.34 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

