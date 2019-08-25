Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) Has Raised by $3.82 Million; As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stock Value Rose, Tensile Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 190,449 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability holds 4.37% or 55,891 shares. Paradigm Fincl Ltd Company reported 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.66% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc invested in 2,583 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,313 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 3.28M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 74,401 shares. Cincinnati invested 1.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Godsey & Gibb Assocs accumulated 90,579 shares. Moreover, Summit Secs Group Incorporated Ltd has 1.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 15,662 are owned by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 371,521 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares to 624,987 shares, valued at $47.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 257,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK).