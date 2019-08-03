Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Position in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Cut by $2.25 Million as Valuation Declined; Hershey Company (HSY) Market Value Rose While Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 100,870 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 105,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 567,963 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 76,936 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management Comm owns 9,967 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Turtle Creek Asset invested in 0.14% or 21,300 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Federated Pa holds 20,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Profund Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc has 0.74% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,870 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42M for 23.62 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

