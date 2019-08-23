Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holding by $2.25 Million as Valuation Declined; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Ocwen Finl (OCN) by $347,700 as Share Price Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (OCN) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 347,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ocwen Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.835. About 114,396 shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 52.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Ocwen’s Notes on Criteria Change; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP – MESSINA MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF PHH; 29/05/2018 – Ocwen Fincl Corp Announces Resignation of Michael Bourque as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen: Messina to Assume Leadership Role Concurrent With the Closing of Cols Acquisition of PHH; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q EPS 2c; 04/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP OCN.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.5 FROM $4; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q Rev $260.3M; 13/03/2018 – Ocwen Participating in Two New York City Events to Help Homeowners; 02/04/2018 – Div Insur (MA): Division of Banks Announces Settlement over Deficient Loan Servicing Practices at Ocwen; 23/03/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE REGULATORY ACTION BROUGHT BY MASSACHUSETTS – SEC FILING

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 204,660 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.29 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hightower Advsrs Limited reported 5,134 shares. 252,585 were reported by Raymond James And. Northern Tru owns 545,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 17,745 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 7,529 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,235 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5.23M shares. Csu Producer Resource Inc holds 200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 35,416 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.14% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.04% or 1.31M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 32,320 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $634,853 activity. $17,300 worth of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) was bought by Busquet Jacques J. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $47,400 was bought by Yanoti Timothy J. Another trade for 161,105 shares valued at $250,013 was bought by Lipstein Robert J. 132,000 shares were bought by Messina Glen A., worth $197,560 on Friday, August 9. CALDWELL PHYLLIS R had bought 52,163 shares worth $76,680.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,000 shares to 284,030 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuvectra Corp.