Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stake by $2.25 Million; As Eldorado Resort (ERI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased by $20.56 Million Its Position

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 305,523 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resort (ERI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 447,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.59M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resort for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 723,961 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.81 million for 14.29 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 109,274 shares. Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,079 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 18,837 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 189 shares. Lvw Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 209,633 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.02% or 196,100 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership accumulated 106,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 7,963 are owned by Duncker Streett. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 17,037 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 223,826 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has 20,099 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us accumulated 134,379 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Polaris Industries Rides the New Indian Motorcycle to Q2 Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $38.86M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: BYND, TPX, ERI, CZR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 131,707 shares to 480,305 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 102,813 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 165 shares. Neuberger Berman Group accumulated 452,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc, New York-based fund reported 7,469 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Yorktown Mngmt Research Co Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 16,841 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications has 0.4% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Bb&T reported 30,122 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Group One Trading LP has 7,367 shares. Lafitte Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 37.7% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 4,455 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 10,000 shares.