Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holding by $2.25 Million; Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Wendell David Associates Boosted Holding by $487,860

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 152,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 417,538 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Polaris Industries Stock Dropped 17% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Polaris Has Favorable Risk-Reward, KeyBanc Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris down 4% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $98.39M for 13.33 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 6,217 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 13 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 76,936 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% or 10,566 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 8,701 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 15,047 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 284,106 shares. Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Co stated it has 381,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares & holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 69,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 26 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr Inc owns 62,880 shares. Advsr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 26,883 shares stake. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 11,086 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

