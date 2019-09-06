Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Its Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) as Stock Price Declined; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Position

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 1.53M shares traded or 125.06% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $532.97. About 284,557 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 162 shares. Franklin Inc owns 19,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 53,804 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 3,593 shares. Boston Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 5,875 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.23 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 123,600 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated owns 4,209 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 5,756 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,769 shares. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 10,738 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.43 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.41 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 299,044 shares. 131,182 were reported by Us Bancshares De. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Zeke holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 625 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Smith Salley & Assoc owns 12,884 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Weitz Investment holds 1.59% or 84,545 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Veritable LP reported 2,264 shares stake. Fil holds 9,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 198 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm: Blowout Numbers Support Higher Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.