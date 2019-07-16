Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lifted Home Depot Ord (HD) Position By $3.82 Million; First Internet Bancorp Has 1.22 Sentiment

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 39 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 32 reduced and sold positions in First Internet Bancorp. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.89 million shares, down from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Internet Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased Home Depot Ord (HD) stake by 166.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company acquired 20,000 shares as Home Depot Ord (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company holds 32,000 shares with $6.14M value, up from 12,000 last quarter. Home Depot Ord now has $240.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Communication invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mairs And has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jennison Associates Ltd Co reported 5.03 million shares stake. Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,686 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.75% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 252,919 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Registered Advisor reported 12,228 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North American invested in 0.24% or 7,625 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 10,229 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 1,168 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual reported 590,400 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Towercrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca holds 1,578 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $208.78 million. The firm offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.55 P/E ratio. It also provides loans to individuals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans; and loans to commercial clients, such as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, public and single tenant lease financing, investor commercial real estate and construction loans, lines of credit, term loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and municipal lending and leasing products, as well as corporate credit card and treasury management services.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 14.93% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.67 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.75M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.79% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 16,851 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 2.92% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp for 826,776 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 113,361 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.18% invested in the company for 163,140 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.57% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 376,287 shares.