Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD) Has Increased by $3.82 Million as Valuation Rose; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Value Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Boosted by $112.83 Million Its Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 13.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 130,322 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $844.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 567,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 1.28M shares. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 87,683 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 136,451 shares. Farmers Trust has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Arcadia Management Corp Mi owns 840 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Lc has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Llc has invested 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 14,468 shares. Victory Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 218,628 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 126,500 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 31,719 shares. Rech Global Invsts holds 0.01% or 681,850 shares in its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 1.33% or 344,346 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C holds 2.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 30,002 shares. 85,600 were reported by Payden And Rygel. Nadler Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,739 shares. Agf Incorporated reported 172,501 shares stake. Piershale Fincl Grp holds 2,079 shares. Zweig owns 64,042 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 227,531 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,902 shares. National Pension owns 1.15 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt invested in 102,831 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 205,145 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na reported 12,692 shares. Principal Financial Group, Iowa-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Saturna Cap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).