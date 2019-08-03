Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Price Declined, Symons Capital Management Upped by $2.37 Million Its Holding

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.87M shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 407,687 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 3,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 25,354 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 88,478 were reported by Moody Bancorporation Trust Division. Metropolitan Life Ins Company stated it has 76,754 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 341,833 shares. 637 were accumulated by North Star Investment Management Corporation. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Snow Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 12,424 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Old National Commercial Bank In stated it has 4,149 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 74,757 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Company holds 13,273 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares to 166,711 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,169 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bailard invested in 0.72% or 60,742 shares. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 515,343 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,204 shares. Monetary Gp Inc Inc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,746 shares. Registered Advisor stated it has 12,228 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Markston Intll Limited Liability Company reported 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset owns 210,860 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 47,965 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 0.99% or 60,700 shares. 9,775 are held by Boston Research And. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 23,994 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Aspen Invest Mngmt invested in 6,340 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Stearns Ser Grp owns 7,216 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.