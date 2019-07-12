Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Upped Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding in Dover Com (DOV) by $847,230

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $217.38. About 2.30M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $99.53. About 408,712 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,224 shares to 1,634 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 89,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 7,272 shares. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08M was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.

