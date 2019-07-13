Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $2.25 Million; As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Upped Position by $23.04 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65 million shares traded or 61.81% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NATACHA THEYTAZ, GLOBAL HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT WILL LEAD THE ETHICS, RISK AND COMPLIANCE ORGANIZATION AD INTERIM; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 11/05/2018 – FOSUN PHARMA IS SAID TO VIE FOR $2B NOVARTIS GENERICS PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Oxford BioMedica: Novartis’s Kymriah Gets Further FDA Approval; 01/05/2018 – AVEXIS, NOVARTIS DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Appointed to Executive Committee

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $243.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.37 million for 13.02 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55 are held by City Hldgs. World Asset Mngmt reported 4,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 79,973 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 13,426 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Daiwa Group Inc Inc reported 1,950 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 239 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 581,643 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.14% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Prudential Financial accumulated 33,874 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company owns 50,374 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Utd Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 10,738 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.