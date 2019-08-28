Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holding as Share Value Declined; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $8.65 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 408,820 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 70,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 4,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 74,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 10.97 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Insur Co Tx holds 0.91% or 141,734 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Investment Prns Lp owns 443,116 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Cap has 640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Amer National Bank accumulated 73,563 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,835 shares. Hartford Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 133,706 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,329 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,590 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life. Blackrock holds 27.11 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 65,687 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 19,605 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 18,680 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited accumulated 28,380 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 347 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 13,426 shares. Csu Producer Resource owns 200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 66 shares. Intll Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 114,662 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 5,756 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 64,537 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation invested 6.93% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).