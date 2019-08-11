Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $2.25 Million; Nike (NKE) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Holding by $621,600

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,806 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alta Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,674 shares. Mu Investments Ltd has 3.99% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 73,600 shares. Farmers Tru Company reported 19,196 shares. Assetmark stated it has 3,362 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 12,706 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.95% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 4,668 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 5,600 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16.81 million shares. 36,518 were reported by Horan Mgmt. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 980,341 shares. Grimes Company stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 299,119 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Co invested in 12,081 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 511 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 465,330 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 77,364 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 14,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,910 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 373 shares. Ls Advsr Lc owns 4,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 0.14% stake. Sns Financial Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 10,320 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,452 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 50,374 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.