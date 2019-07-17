Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Raised Home Depot Ord (HD) Position; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increases Position in Cott (COT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 672,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.02 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.68M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 1.33M shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 485,119 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 32,653 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 210,514 shares. Tobam has invested 0.23% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Mackenzie Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Sei Invs holds 0% or 49,753 shares in its portfolio. Banbury Prns Limited Co has 1.23M shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 912,652 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 80,447 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pcj Invest Counsel Limited accumulated 0.07% or 59,265 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 211,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 5,135 shares to 125 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 13,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,465 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. also bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. STANBROOK STEVEN P also bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Telos Capital Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 65 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,147 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.48% or 108,786 shares. Barr E S Co owns 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,147 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 6,538 shares. Meridian Counsel owns 12,863 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Milestone Gp Inc stated it has 2,349 shares. Whitnell And Com reported 14,451 shares stake. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.69% stake. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Llc reported 4,034 shares stake. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.09 million shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

