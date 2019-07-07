Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holding by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Upped Position

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.37M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 20/05/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TOO SOON TO LOCK IN $200 BILLION FIGURE FOR CHINA PURCHASES – CBS; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements Says CBS ‘Cannot Wish Away’ Controlling Shareholder; 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 14/05/2018 – CBS POTENTIAL OFFER REVEALED IT CBS LAWSUIT FILED EARLIER; 04/05/2018 – Charlie Rose and CBS News Face Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +2.8% On Year – CBS; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 730,627 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability stated it has 43,284 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 225,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 1.11 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 664,100 shares. Advisory Svcs Llc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Veritable Lp accumulated 0.01% or 11,584 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 58,908 shares. 69,377 are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 40,975 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). King Luther Capital has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 250,598 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Desus & Mero Offer Showtime And CBS Marketing Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T backs free streaming service as hedge against losing broadcast channels – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 45,416 shares to 41,133 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) by 37,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,442 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.39 million for 12.68 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 3,168 shares. Turtle Creek Asset owns 21,300 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 8,664 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 130 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 0.08% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 9,498 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 215,766 were reported by Waddell Reed Financial. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.15% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tru Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 2,400 are owned by Whitnell & Com. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 19,481 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.15M shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Polaris® Introduces RANGER® Accessory Collections in Partnership with Trusted Professionals – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Polaris extends premarket drop – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris: The Least Recession Proof Company There Is – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.