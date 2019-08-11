Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holding by $2.25 Million as Share Value Declined; Nuance Investments Has Raised Its Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $8.76 Million as Shares Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,806 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 208,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 611,131 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, up from 402,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03 million shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video)

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 224,829 shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $159.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,813 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De reported 9.35M shares. 4.94 million are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Apriem Advsr stated it has 7,664 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 401,379 shares. 12,017 are owned by Bankshares Of Stockton. The New York-based Williams Jones Assocs Limited has invested 0.26% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 93,952 shares. Jump Trading Lc owns 29,443 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Dodge & Cox accumulated 76.39M shares. Personal Advisors Corporation reported 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Regent Inv Limited Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 341,837 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Ins accumulated 0.3% or 125,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 807 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 6,249 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Stratos Wealth Ltd has 3,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. J Goldman & Limited Partnership invested in 0.82% or 173,345 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 66 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 11,910 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 20,099 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 252,585 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 76,936 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Company reported 3,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 76,465 shares. Duncker Streett Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,963 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.