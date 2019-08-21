Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lifted Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $3.82 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nike Cl (NKE) Valuation Rose, Selway Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 2.76M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $220.28. About 5.29 million shares traded or 35.19% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.18% or 262,622 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 155,300 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,930 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass State Bank stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 21,032 were accumulated by Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Seabridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,662 shares. Btim invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 19,461 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh holds 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,701 shares. Moors Cabot has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 74,274 shares. Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 964 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited reported 23,823 shares stake. Amg Natl Bankshares holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,767 shares. Drexel Morgan Communications holds 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,715 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has 11,250 shares. 4,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. 4,154 were reported by Argi Inv Ltd. Global Thematic Prns Limited Co owns 451,414 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Inv Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Epoch Partners has 43,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 5,676 shares. Fund stated it has 116,218 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 67,700 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Lynch And Associate In stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 116,392 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 108,384 shares. S&Co accumulated 8,220 shares. Bb&T accumulated 41,291 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

