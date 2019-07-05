Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Increased Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake by $3.82 Million as Shares Rose; Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Popular (BPOP) Position

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 9,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 11,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 170,104 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $211.5. About 1.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $278,000 was sold by SEPULVEDA ELI.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,761 shares to 22,534 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 6,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,769 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.