Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Increased Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake by $3.82 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Raised Stake by $220.22 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17M shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Inv, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,434 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 2.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Farmers Natl Bank has 1.8% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,765 shares. 22,457 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund. Liberty Capital invested in 2.58% or 26,681 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 85,264 shares. Georgia-based Decatur Mgmt Inc has invested 2.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 7,519 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc owns 3,669 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N And has 2,840 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 22,639 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.