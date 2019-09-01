Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holding as Stock Declined; Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 398,396 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 4,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 13,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 18,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 228,336 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Wendell David Associate Incorporated owns 6,332 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 67,519 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc owns 5,462 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 1,817 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability. Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pnc Fincl Group reported 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 2.23 million shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,040 shares. Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.64% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 14,508 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,773 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 26,075 shares. Peninsula Asset Management has invested 1.59% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $240.56 million for 15.24 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors mull mixed quarter for Grainger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 11,913 shares to 19,752 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.47M for 12.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SAIC, Polaris to Team on Army Infantry Squad Vehicle – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Polaris vies for Army infantry vehicle deal (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.12% or 134,379 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Invest Advsr Llc has 0.74% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Company reported 66,944 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,111 shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,924 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 8,664 shares in its portfolio. Jlb Associate invested in 1.18% or 66,373 shares. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,870 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 715 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Company accumulated 1,603 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 3,593 shares. Connecticut-based Amg Funds Limited Company has invested 0.34% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).