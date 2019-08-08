Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $2.25 Million; Verition Fund Management Decreased Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake by $2.79 Million as Share Value Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 52,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 9,385 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 61,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 1.23 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 522,729 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,428 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communication accumulated 47,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 4,297 shares. Amer Int Group Inc holds 2,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whitebox Advisors Llc has 0.31% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 186,621 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 76,703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 4,756 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 118,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability reported 3,243 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 4,714 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 408,287 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Frontfour Capital Grp Ltd Co owns 65,036 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 52,296 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56,800 shares to 61,037 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 13,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,203 were accumulated by Parsec Management Incorporated. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 100 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 99 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 166,603 shares. 8,781 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Retirement Of Alabama holds 74,595 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 20,966 shares. 45 are held by Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation. 2,063 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 130 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 1,325 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cincinnati Insur accumulated 125,000 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $99.93 million for 14.43 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.