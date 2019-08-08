Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $3.82 Million; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Comerica (CMA) Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.95. About 381,313 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 239,415 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 234,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 221,988 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Comerica Incorporated’s (NYSE:CMA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA outlook on regional banks dims; Comerica, Cullen/Frost fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,970 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,148 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

